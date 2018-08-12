Fayetteville Approves Contract For Bike Sharing Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A new bike sharing service will roll out in Fayetteville to give people an easier and more convenient way to get around.

The council approved the contract with VeoRide, Inc. during a regular city council meeting Tuesday (Aug. 7).

Both the city of Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas have partnered to develop the bike sharing program that will roll out over the next few months.

According to the contract, VeoRide will implement the bicycles in three different phases over the next year. The initial phase will install 290 standard 7-speed Razorback-themed bikes, along with 50 electric assisted bike.

Users without a membership can pay 50 cents for every 15 minutes of standard bike usage, with no deposit required. E-bikes will require a $1.00 unlock fee, in addition to a 10 cents per minute charge.

A membership will offer unlimited 30 minute rides and will cost residents $25.99 a month or $99.99 a year. A discounted monthly price of $13.99 a month or $48.99 will be offered to UA students and faculty. Additional membership discounts are expected once the bikes hit the streets.

A smart phone app will allow bikers to reserve, locked/unlocked and pay for bike usage. VeoRide will employ a small staff locally to manage, maintain and relocate the bikes to areas with higher demand.

The bikes will be of no cost to the city and all money collected from usage will go back to the company.

Phase two and three of the bike share program are expected to be implemented in the Spring and Summer of 2019 respectively.