Fayetteville: Board Of Education Special Meeting Monday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday (Aug. 13) at 5 p.m. at the Adams Leadership Center located at 1000 W. Bulldog Blvd.

The discussion will be about the superintendent’s contract.

This meeting is open to the public, but the school board can go into executive session to discuss personnel issues, according to Fayetteville Public Schools Information Officer Alan Wilbourn. However, all votes must be taken in open session.