× First Day Of School Complete Forecast

Many Arkansas kids are heading back to school Monday, August 13th, with more returning to class on Wednesday. What can you expect weather-wise?

A stationary front is parked over Arkansas and Oklahoma, which will help showers and rumbles of thunder to persist all day long, with a maximum from 10AM to 4PM.

MORNING FUTURECAST: There may be a stray sprinkle for first ride back to school.

There may be an increase in shower activity around lunchtime as showers move in from the south.

AFTERNOON FUTURECAST: Scattered showers are still possible after school as well.

-5NEWS Weather Team