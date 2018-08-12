Homeless Getting Evicted At One Encampment In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- For some time now, the University of Arkansas has been trying to sell land it owns in south Fayetteville.

And on Monday (Aug. 13), Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, will have a community town hall meeting to help connect homeless individuals with services.

The property along South School Avenue and 19th Street has been a homeless camp for years, but now the U of A is telling them to pack up and move on.

5NEWS spoke with some of the people who are impacted by the eviction and they expressed their concern about what their next move will be.

"It's hard on everybody and we really don't have enough time to do it in [move] and no where to go with it," said Spencer who calls the S School Avenue and 19th Street encampment home.

The University of Arkansas is giving residents of the homeless camp until September 6th to move off the property.

University officials said the land has become too dangerous after several deaths have happened on the property.

Many people have lived several years at that location and have no idea where to go next.

"Live on a bike trail I guess or something wherever I can," said Jeffrey Rogers, "find a little spot in the woods."

Several organizations have informed campers about resources that will be available to them.

The Salvation Army, will open its cold weather shelter for six months to give campers a place to stay.

But, some of the homeless believe there is still a chance they can stay on the property.

"If they [authorities] let us stay we would get it cleaned up, we are working on it," said Rogers. "Bad things have happened in a snap. A few bad apples shouldn't ruin it for the whole bunch."

"We just kind of rely on each other and we just hang in there," said Spencer.

The ultimate goal at the town hall meeting is to find more affordable housing for those who won't be able to camp anymore.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the public is welcome to share ideas about how to help the homeless community of Northwest Arkansas.

Since the start of the year, University of Arkansas police have been dispatched to the area nearly 50 times.

It's still unclear what the university plans to do with the land, aside from clearing brush and trimming trees on the property.