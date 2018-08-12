× Mississippi Sheriff Arrested On Narcotics Trafficking, Extortion Charges

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. — The Sheriff of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, has been arrested on federal narcotics trafficking and extortion charges, federal prosecutors for the Northern District of Mississippi announced Friday (Aug. 10) and will make his first court appearance Aug. 14 at the Federal Courthouse in Oxford.

William Brewer, 58, of Oakland, Mississippi, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 846, and extortion and bribery under color of official right in violation of the Hobbs Act, set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 1951.

The criminal complaint states that Brewer is accused of conspiracy to distribute from June 2003 to June 2018 and extortion and bribery from June 2003 to July 2018.

If convicted, Brewer faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, along with fines ranging from $250,000 to $1,000,000 per count.

Brewer appeared Friday before United States Magistrate Judge Roy Percy. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending preliminary and detention hearings which are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tallahatchie County is just south of Batesville and Clarksdale.