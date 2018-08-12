MO: Two People Trapped 100 Feet In The Air On Bungee Ride

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — Two people were trapped 100 feet in the air on a bungee ride Saturday (Aug. 11) night, according to Branson Professional Firefighter Local 152.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Branson Frontier Adventures, off 76 Country Blvd. The attraction appeared to have some sort of mishap.

The riders were unharmed, but it took multiple units along with Branson Crane to help get the ride lowered to the ground.

Rescuers climbed the ride’s equipment to save the riders.

Crews spent at least two hours working to get the ride lowered safely back down to the ground.