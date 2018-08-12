× Fayetteville Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested the man store clerks say tried to drive off without paying for gas at a Casey’s on West Wedington.

A clerk told police that they tried to run after the suspect, that’s when he allegedly brandished a gun, then fled the scene on I-49.

Officers arrested the man at exit 85, his name and description will be released at a later time.

Police say they are now looking for the alleged gun used in the robbery.

5NEWS is following this breaking news story and will bring you more details as they become available.