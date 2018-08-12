Showers Will Fade Sunday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After several rounds of showers and storms earlier Sunday. Things should slowly quiet down past after 7PM as the atmosphere stabilizes itself from rain-cooled air.

A few storms are still possible Sunday evening, but these should fade.

Expect mainly quiet conditions overnight.

It's the first day of school for many kids on Monday! The rain timeline shows that there's a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower in the morning, with better chances of rain after lunch time.

Futurecast 8AM Monday

Futurecast 2PM Monday

-Matt