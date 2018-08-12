Talk Business & Politics: Sen. Cotton on Charlottesville, Foreign Affairs, Fall Elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS -- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) believes the GOP will hold the House, despite signs of Democratic progress. He was a guest on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Cotton said that the electoral map favors Republicans in the Senate.

He talked about the anniversary of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cotton said he believes the white supremacists at the rally do not represent the American people and urged everyone to reject their hateful viewpoints.

He also mentioned the upcoming midterm elections and the Trump administration's handling of negotiations with North Korea and Iran.

