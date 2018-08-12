Top Linebackers To Watch In 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All the way up to Football Friday Night, the 5NEWS Sports crew is going to be breaking down our top local players to watch at every position. This week, it's the linebackers, presented in alphabetical order:

Tristin Brewer, Pea Ridge

Returning for his third year is Tristin Brewer out of Pea Ridge. The senior loaded up his stat line last season - racking up 157 tackles, with 20 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also had three games with 16 stops. If he can do that as a junior, other offenses in the 4A may want to keep an eye out for this defensive sensation.

Darin Davenport, Southside

Southside's Darin Davenport is returning after tearing his ACL for the 2nd time in the pre-season scrimmage last year. The first time came after just five games in 2016, but still, as a sophomore - he recorded 64 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception. If the senior can stay healthy, the Mavericks defense will be hard to break through.

Coleman Johnson, Fayetteville

The Johnson name is well known in the Natural State from former Razorback lineman coach, Willie Johnson. But now, it's Coleman Johnson's time to shine for Fayetteville. During his junior campaign, he totaled 61 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and ten sacks. He also forced three fumbles and tallied 11 QB hurries.

Keegan Rosebeary, Alma

The All-5A West senior tallied 125 tackles a year ago - including 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also forced a pair of fumbles and caught a pair of interceptions. The 5A offense has a lot to look out for from Rosebeary who treats producing turnovers as his favorite past time.

Kendall Young, Bentonville West

Kendall Young is one of six returning full-time defensive starters for Bentonville West, and already has eight D1 college offers. Not too surprising - seeing how he racked up 85 tackles and a 7A-West best 13 sacks last year. He also had a fumble recovery and had three games with 11 or more tackles. With one season left to play, it's no doubt scouts will be keeping an eye on this Wolverine powerhouse.

Honorable Mentions

Andrew Bartgis, Bentonville

Travis Cox, Greenwood

Tanner Jones, Charleston

E'Kyious "Chops" Sanders, Springdale

Anthony Travis, Northside