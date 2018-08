Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- U.S. Representative Steve Womack is hoping to hear from his constituents in Fort Smith this week.

The Republican lawmaker is hosting a town hall at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus.

The town hall takes place Tuesday (Aug. 14) night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Windgate Art and Design building located at 5210 Kinkead Ave..

After the town hall, Womack plans to take part in a q-and-a session at the Doubletree Hotel.