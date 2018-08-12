Van Buren: Downtown Park Target Of Theft & Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A few new additions to downtown Van Buren seem to be the target of vandalism attempts.

Members of groups who help maintain the new Van Buren Veteran Memorial Park along Main Street say people are mistreating the site.

Reports have come in of people trying to steal the lights from the fountaIn, climbing the wall and removing signs.

Crews say cameras have caught some of these acts in progress.

"These parks are very important, not only for our city to visit and enjoy, but also for peace. Just to come in and sit down and think about it for a while," said Local VFW Member Matthew Hicks.

Grounds crews are asking people who frequent the park to help keep an eye out for mischievous behavior and to call police if they see anything that could harm the new attraction to downtown.