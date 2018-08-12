× WATCH: Scattered Rain Next Few Days

A surface boundary sits over our area, continuing to bring rain chances beginning today and lasting through the week. Rain will creep in from the south, and will mainly be scattered. Storms may also begin to fire up along the boundary. Overall rain chances from now until Thursday may be over 1 inch. Temperatures will stay in the 80s and below normal while we continue to have rain.

Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 90 degrees due to rain and clouds.

Futurecast 5PM - Scattered rain will continue throughout the afternoon. Heavy downpours are likely with possible brief gusty winds.

Rain continues through the rest of the week.

-Sabrina