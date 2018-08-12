× West Memphis PD Adding SkyCops To All City Schools, Hope To Add School Officers By 2019

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police announced they’d ordered 10 SkyCop devices to install at all West Memphis district schools within a month of the new school year.

On Wednesday (Aug. 8), West Memphis School officials said they’d been talking all summer with police about how to defend their schools against potential mass shootings.

“Nationwide that’s pretty much dominated the topic board for most public schools all summer. In the state of Arkansas, it’s no different,” Superintendent Jon Collins said.

“We decided it would be beneficial to implement a SkyCop program at each West Memphis schools for the upcoming year,” WMPD Capt. Joe Baker said.