3-Vehicle Accident Blocks Don Tyson, Northbound Lanes Of 71B In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A three-vehicle accident has shut down the intersection of Don Tyson Parkway and U.S. 71 Business in Springdale.

All lanes of Don Tyson and the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Business (South Thompson Street) are blocked, Springdale Police dispatch said.

The accident involved two pickups, as well as a third vehicle. Dispatch officers said it wasn’t known at the time if there were any injuries.

Several officers were on the scene to divert traffic, police said.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.