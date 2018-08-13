× AP Source: Aretha Franklin Is Seriously Ill

NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary singer/songwriter Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

Franklin has been nominated for 44 Grammy Awards and has won 18 of them. Ten of those wins are for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

She has performed at the inaugurations of three presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. She also sang at the funeral of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She recorded her first album in 1960 with Columbia Records, then left to sign up with Atlantic Records, where she recorded and won her first Grammy for her hit single “Respect.”

In 1987, she became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

CNN contributed to this story.