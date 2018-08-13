Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Newscast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
79°
Low
71°
High
83°
Fayetteville
80°
Low
66°
High
81°
Bentonville
79°
Low
70°
High
82°
See complete forecast
Camp Sequoyah – Fayetteville
Posted 9:56 am, August 13, 2018, by
5NEWS Web Staff
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
BREAKING – Police Say A Man Has Escaped From The Arkansas State Hospital
Health Official: Arkansas Hepatitis Outbreak Likely To Grow
FedEx Tractor-Trailer Plunges Off Highway Bridge In Arkansas
2018 Football Friday Night Team Previews
Latest News
Northwest Arkansas Students Head Back To School
Camp Sequoyah – Fayetteville
AP Source: Aretha Franklin Is Seriously Ill
Kutest Kidz Winners Announced
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
The Jones Center Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
The Jones Center – Summer Skating Camp – Springdale
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Innisfree Senior Living Community – Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Crawford Country Works – Van Buren
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 4263 – Franklin County
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Garfield Elementary – Garfield
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 4427 – Johnson & Franklin County
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 4139 Johnson & Franklin County
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Service Dogs of Distinction – Fayetteville
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 4162 – Johnson & Franklin County
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 5656 – Elkins
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Girl Scout Troop 4097 – Bokoshe
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.