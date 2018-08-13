× Flash Flood Watch Through Wednesday

Thanks to the likelihood of several more rounds of showers and storms dumping rain over western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued until Wednesday at 7PM.

What is a Flash Flood Watch?

-Essentially, with several more rounds of rain expected, the ground will remain fairly saturated. If a downpour comes along and sits over your backyard for a while, flash flooding could occur. Because of the threat of 2-4 more inches of rain, flooding is a possibility. This would not be long-term flooding, thus why it’s called “flash”.

Rainfall Totals through Wednesday:

-Matt