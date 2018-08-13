× Fort Smith Woman Arrested For Murder Of 10-Month-Old Son

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Kinyata Nichols has been arrested on 2nd degree murder charges for the death of her 10-month-old son, according to Sgt. Anthony Rice of the Fort Smith Police Department.

The 10-month-old boy died in December 2017, his autopsy shows the boy had cerebral damage and meth found in his system.

Nichols was arrested following an extensive investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department.

The boys autopsy proved his death to be a homicide.

