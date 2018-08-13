Kutest Kidz Winners Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The winners of the Kutest Kidz photo contest have been announced!

Jeff Beauchamp of Bedford Camera & Video joined 5NEWS anchor Reuben Diaz to announce the winner and runners-up in our annual photo contest.

Judges from Bedford's and 5NEWS narrowed the hundreds of entries down to a top 20, and viewers chose the winners through online voting last week. The photos were judged based on creativity, composition and emotional impact. The competition was sponsored by Bedford's and Canon.

Fifth, fourth and third places win a $40 prepaid digital card from Bedford Camera & Video. Second place wins a $200 Bedford's gift card, and the winner takes home a Canon Rebel T6 digital SLR camera prize package, including the camera, two lenses, a tripod, a case, memory cards and a teaching sessions to learn how to use the camera.

Fifth place was Mary, 2 years old, from Fort Smith and submitted by Lori Garvey.

Fourth place was London, 2 years old, from Roland. Miranda Oliver submitted the photo.

Third place was Jennings, 9 months old, from Fort Smith. Tasha Medlock submitted the photo.

Second place was 4-year-old Londyn from Prairie Grove, submitted by Mallory Haney.

And the winner is...8-month-old Reid from Clarksville, submitted by Lydia Sears.

"It's good lighting, good composition," Beauchamp said.

Thank you to all those who submitted their photos in this year's contest. Check out the winning images in the gallery below.