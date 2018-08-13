× Lost Hikers Found Safe In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM ) – A group of hikers were found safe after getting lost in the White Rock Mountain area, according to Fred Mullen with Franklin County Emergency Management.

Law enforcement and search and rescue teams were able to contact the group by cell phone. The hikers called police because they felt disoriented.

They were found a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 13), Mullen said.

No severe injuries were reported but they will be evaluated once back to safety, according to Mullen.