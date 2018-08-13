Police Searching For Man Who Stabbed Female, Took Off With Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for Danny Trent Barrows, 38, last seen driving a silver or tan Dodge Stratus ARVL/3000005, headed towards I-49 from the Winslow area.

Barrows has a 2-month-old baby in the vehicle with him. He was involved in a disturbance in Winslow where police say he stabbed a female and then took off with the baby.

An AMBER ALERT is in process of being requested, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

