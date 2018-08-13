× Sheriff: FBI Investigating “Criminal Case” At Cedarville Mobile Home

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a criminal case Monday (Aug. 13) on Shiloh Road, but more details weren’t immediately available.

Viewers told 5NEWS they saw several agents investigating at a mobile home in the 1200 block of Shiloh Road. One viewer counted 20 cars with government tags.

Sheriff Ron Brown referred questions to the FBI’s Little Rock field office, which declined to comment.