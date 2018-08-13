WATCH: Scattered Showers, Cooler Temperatures
A system to our southwest continues to push closer towards Arkansas/Oklahoma resulting in scattered showers and storms today. Mainly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles are likely for this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. The rain maximum will be between 11AM and 4PM, with a few showers still in the evening. Temperatures will feel cooler than normal.
Futurecast 7AM - Mainly cloudy skies with a few passing sprinkles.
Futurecast 3:30PM - Scattered showers and storms across the area.
Afternoon highs will feel much cooler than normal.
-Sabrina