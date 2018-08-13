× Wet Weather Continues The Next Few Days

As a low pressure system sits to our west, waves of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be likely through the middle of the week. Severe weather chances look extremely low.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will taper down Monday evening and overnight. However, by 2AM, expect another round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder to return for the early morning hours on Tuesday. These will last through the morning commute. Things will slowly dry out in the afternoon, but chances remain for an isolated storm.

FUTURECAST 7PM MONDAY

FUTURECAST MONDAY 10PM

FUTURECAST TUESDAY 3AM

-Matt