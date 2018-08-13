× You Can Live On A Greek Island With 55 Cats For Company

(CNN) — Beautiful Greek island? Check.

Accommodation with view of the Aegean Sea? Check.

All expenses paid? Check.

55 cats to keep you company? Check.

If this sounds like your dream job opportunity, you’re not alone. When God’s Little People Cat Rescue advertised a position for a feline fanatic to handle the daily running of the cat sanctuary on the natural Greek paradise of Syros, the Internet went wild.

Joan Bowell, founder and owner of the sanctuary, had to stress several times that the job was a genuine opportunity, as she was inundated with requests from delighted cat lovers from across the world.

Cat-mad

The Facebook post advertising the position is accompanied by enticing photographs of cats roaming about the stunning spot.

The chosen cat carer will be recompensed with a small salary, with bills and housing included. And you get to hang out with cats 24/7. What’s not to love?

“You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company,” reads the advert.

“That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”

Bowell says in the post that she think the job will suit a mature and experienced cat lover, preferably someone over 45.

Working at a cat sanctuary isn’t always easy and Bowell explains on Facebook that sometimes the role involves heartbreak, when cats arrive malnourished. Carers also have to make difficult decisions, such as when a cat needs to be put down.

The chosen candidate is expected to stick with the role for a minimum of six months and be available from October onwards.

Going viral

At time of writing, the original post from August 5 had been shared over 25,000 times.

On August 12, Bowell posted an update on the deluge of applications she’s received.

“For days I have received messages and applications via mail, Messenger, FB messages and comments and through my Etsy shop… I have lost count but it is literally now thousands of messages and there’s no way I can keep up trying to answer them all,” she wrote.

Now she’s got the difficult job of sifting through the suggested applicants, looking for the right fit.

If you fancy your chances, drop Joan Bowell a line — but, in her words, “only write if making life better for Greek rescue cats is your burning desire!”