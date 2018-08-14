× Baby In Amber Alert Found Safe; Father Still At Large

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The baby at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The baby was found safe Tuesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s spokesman Kelly Cantrell.

Ivy Kay Barrows, 2 months old, was taken Monday night by her father, Danny Trent Barrows, 38, after a domestic violence incident in Winslow.

The baby was dropped off at Danny Barrows’ mother’s house in the Elkins area by a third party, Cantrell said. She is now back with her mother.

Washington County sheriff’s investigators announced the baby was found safe about 7:30 a.m. They canceled the Amber Alert at 7:51 a.m.

Police say Barrows was involved with a physical altercation with the child’s mother in which he stabbed her in the leg and severely beat her with his fist, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Barrows then threatened to kill the mother and child with the knife, holding the knife to the baby’s body, Arkansas State Police say.

He then left the mother on the side of the road and drove off with the infant, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told 5NEWS.

The mother was taken to the hospital and was released.

Danny Trent Barrows is still at large. Please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office if you have any info on his whereabouts, (479) 444-5712.