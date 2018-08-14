Cutting Dairy From Your Diet Could Clear Up Skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some good news if you suffer from acne, simply removing dairy from your diet can potentially clear up your skin.

Dermatologists have found getting rid of foods like milk, cheese, and ice cream can help get rid of acne and give your skin a glow, but the biggest skin irritant in the dairy food group is skim milk.

Doctors said skim milk can contain problem-causing hormones known to upset your skin.

They do warn you should allow about two or three weeks to see an improvement in your skin after cutting dairy from your diet.