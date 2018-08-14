× Early-Morning Fire Destroys Townhomes In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An early-morning fire gutted one of the townhome complexes on Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Good, the Fayetteville Fire Department received a call at 3:49 a.m. of a fire in a townhome at 580 Betty Jo Drive in west Fayetteville.

By the time firefighters arrived, two of the four units in the building had heavy fire, and the other two units had smoke, Good said. One of the units on fire was vacant at the time. In the other, the occupant had been awakened by the fire alarm and escaped unharmed.

Good said there were no injuries reported. He said there were reports of a cat in one of the smoke-filled units, but firefighters were never able to find it, so it may have escaped on its own.

Good said the damage extended to the entire building, so it was likely a loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.