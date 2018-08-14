Fort Smith Police Seek Aggravated Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a convenience store robbery Aug. 1 on Park Avenue.

Fort Smith police said a man entered the store at 3601 Park Ave. about 11 p.m. with a duffel bag and demanded money while threatening the clerk with a weapon.

Police believe the suspect is a black man, about 5-foot-10 to six feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie with a yellow shirt underneath or some type of yellow wrist band.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 479-709-5100. Tips can also be sent in via Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where information leading to an arrest is worth up to $1,000 in a cash reward.