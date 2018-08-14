× Frank Glidewell Wins Vacated Sebastian County District 8 Seat

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Frank Glidewell has defeated William Hyman to fill the remainder of Jake Files’ vacated seat over District 8 in Sebastian County.

Glidewell recieved 71% of the votes, while Hyman got 29%.

District 8 includes south Sebastian County, including Fort Smith, Bonanza, Greenwood, and Hackett.

Jake Files, who resigned following accusations he misused thousands of dollars in GIF (General Improvement Funds) money in a failed Fort Smith sports complex.

Files later pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering charges. He turned himself in on August 2.

The District 8 seat will be taken over in January by the winner of the November 6 general election between candidates Mathew Pitsch and William Hyman.