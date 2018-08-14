× George McGill Wins Election For Fort Smith Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — George McGill has won the election to become the next Fort Smith mayor.

McGill defeated challengers, Wayne Haver and Luis Andrade.

McGill won with 57% of the votes, Wayne Haver received 33%, and Luis Andrade got 10 % of the votes.

George McGill will replace Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders, who didn’t run for re-election in 2018.

Sandy Sanders has been Fort Smith mayor since 2010.

McGill will be the first African American mayor of Fort Smith.