Gravette Police Seek Suspect In Drug Store Burglary

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Gravette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and capturing a suspect who broke into a drug store on Monday night and took several bottles of pills.

Police said a man broke into Teasley Drug last night (Aug. 13) by prying open a window. He stole several prescription pill bottles, then exited through the same window. He was caught on a surveillance camera with pill bottles in his hands.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the burglary is asked to called Detective Handle at the Gravette Police Department at (479) 787-5911.