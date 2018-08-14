Greenwood Home Gutted By Fire Believed Caused By Lightning

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A fire severely damaged a home in Greenwood early Thursday.

According to a report from the Greenwood Police Department, police and firefighters were dispatched to 139 N. Aster Street at 3:37 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

The fire reportedly was started by a lighting strike during a thunderstorm.

The brick home was left gutted, with the roof collapsed and the siding above the brick melted off and dangling near the ground.

Further information, including whether there were any occupants or injuries, was not available.