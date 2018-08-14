× Mindy Hunt And David Allen Move On To November Election For Siloam Springs Board Of Director Position

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Mindy Hunt and David Allen have a primary election that narrows down the candidates who will face off in November for the Board of Director position over Ward 1 in Siloam Springs.

Ward 1 covers the northwest part of Siloam Springs.

Per city rules, the three candidates had to be narrowed down to two individuals before the November 6 general election.

Mindy Hunt received 44% of the votes, David Allen received 33%, and Fares Trinidad got 23%.

Hunt and Allen will now face off in the November 6 general election.