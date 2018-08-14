Northeastern Arkansas Hepatitis A Outbreak Unusually Severe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say they are aggressively combatting an atypical and unusually severe hepatitis A outbreak in northeastern Arkansas that has infected at least 85 people and caused at least one death since February.

State epidemiologist Dirk Haselow said Tuesday that while hepatitis A outbreaks are typically foodborne, this outbreak is associated more with high-risk populations that are spreading the virus, which is contracted by ingesting tiny amounts of fecal matter.

Arkansas is one of about 10 states that are fighting a severe outbreak. Haselow says Arkansas usually sees fewer than 10 cases a year but the state is recommending all residents of Greene County be vaccinated.

High-risk factors include recreational drug use, homelessness or transience, living in close contact with other people and engaging in high-risk sexual behaviors.