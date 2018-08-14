Police Discuss The Reason An Amber Alert Was Delayed For Kidnapped Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) --Some people are wondering why it took four hours for an amber alert to be issued for two-month-old Ivy Kay Barrows.

Her father took off with her Monday night (Aug. 14), after he reportedly stabbed the baby`s mother and left her on the side of the road near Winslow.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office sent the Arkansas State Police an Amber Alert request between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

But, it didn't go out until three hours later.

Washington County Investigator, Lieutenant Bret Hagan, said the Sheriff's office did not have accurate information needed to successfully process an Amber Alert request.

''What we ran into was a lack of cooperation, with the vehicle and the tag, so the vehicle displayed a fictitious tag,'' said Lt. Hagan.

Due to the fake tags, deputies could not provide a specific vehicle identification to state police causing a delay in issuing the Amber Alert.

''That was a little bit of a hold up with the Amber Alert because we have to have that data accurate if we don`t, unfortunately, people driving similar vehicles could be stopped and detained by law enforcement and we want to avoid that at all costs,'' said Lt. Hagan.

Washington County investigators say they were able to get a positive identification of the vehicle through ''open sources.''

The Amber Alert was finally pushed at 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 15th.

Lt. Hagan believes the Amber Alert was successful despite being pushed several hours after the child was reported kidnapped by her father.

"The Amber Alert was obviously successful, it's very successful for this event that occurred, I don't think we would've had as much success as we did without having that resource," said Lt. Hagan.

Two-month-old Ivy Kay Barrows was dropped off at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 14) at Barrow's mother's house by a mutual friend.

Police are searching for Danny Trent Barrows. He goes by Trent. He's believed to still be in the Washington County area. Barrows was last seen driving a 2005 brown Dodge Stratus, with fake Arkansas tags.

He's 5'11, weighs about 170 lbs, has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and khaki pants and possibly a ball cap.

If you have any information about Barrows location, call the Washington County Sheriffs Department.