Rogers Police Looking For Alleged Attempted Shoplifters

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people who allegedly tried to shoplift from Walmart last week.

Rogers police say two people tried to steal some merchandise about 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 from the Walmart at 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Store employees tried to talk to both people, but they drove off in a blue passenger car. Police said the merchandise was recovered.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the police department 479-636-4141 regarding case CR-2018-5143.