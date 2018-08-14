Rogers Voters Approve Sales Tax Extension

ROGERS (KFSM) — Voters in Rogers have approved an extension of an existing one-cent sales tax in Tuesday’s special election.

Voters approved the extension with 73% of the votes for and 26% against.

The approved bond will allow the city of Rogers to use the money for critical improvements.

Voters also approved four ways the bonds will be spent.

Allocating money to street improvements passed with 75% for and 25% against.

Allocating money to parks improvements passed 72% for and 28% against.

Allocating money to fire department facilities passed with 76% for and 24% against.

Allocating money to police department facilities passed with 76% for and 24% against.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said, “This process has always been about the future of our City and citizen input has always determined what projects to invest in. We’re considered the ‘Downtown of Northwest Arkansas’ because of the investments we’ve made in our infrastructure, parks and public safety. We’re excited the voters renewed their trust in our bond program and we look forward to delivering on our promises.”