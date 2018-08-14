× Silver Alert Issued For Polk County Man Missing Since Saturday

POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — Polk County investigators have issued a silver alert for a man who’s been missing from the county since Saturday.

Jerry L. Wheeler, 70, was last seen at 207 Trimble Avenue in Grannis, Arkansas, near Gilham Lake. He is described as a white male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing about 250- pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Wheeler may be in a white 1998 GMC pickup with a license plate of 384 XMI.

Anyone with information on Wheeler is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 394-2511.