Waves Of Rain Continue Tuesday Night And Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us are getting soaked this Tuesday. There will be a few dry spells, but followed by more rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This pattern will stick around through Wednesday.

Through Wednesday, here is how our rain chances are shaping up.

Tuesday Afternoon: Showers will start to wind down, but we'll have to watch out for some scattered pop-up t-storms. More scattered rain showers will develop later.

Tuesday Night: Expect some passing showers.

Wednesday Morning: More rounds of rain will form and push into Arkansas, with spotty showers and storms for the afternoon.

Futurecast Tuesday 6PM

Futurecast Wednesday 7AM

-Matt