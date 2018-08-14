Waves Of Rain Continue Tuesday Night And Wednesday

Many of us are getting soaked this Tuesday. There will be a few dry spells, but followed by more rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This pattern will stick around through Wednesday.
Through Wednesday, here is how our rain chances are shaping up.
Tuesday Afternoon: Showers will start to wind down, but we'll have to watch out for some scattered pop-up t-storms. More scattered rain showers will develop later.
Tuesday Night: Expect some passing showers.
Wednesday Morning: More rounds of rain will form and push into Arkansas, with spotty showers and storms for the afternoon.
Futurecast Tuesday 6PM
Futurecast Wednesday 7AM
-Matt