× 24hr Rainfall Total; More Rain Expected

These totals were really concentrated in one area and were super high.

The bulls eye in LeFlore County was astounding with nearly 8″ of rainfall.

These are some of the local totals. Maybe of you may have seen a little more or a little less but this was truly one heavy rain event for our area and if additional rains occurs over already flooded areas it could be another big event for parts of the River Valley.

-Garrett