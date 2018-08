× Accident Closes Huntsville Road Wednesday Morning

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An accident closed Huntsville Road in Fayetteville for about an hour Wednesday morning.

Fayetteville Police posted a photo of the rollover accident on their Facebook page Wednesday morning (Aug. 15). The rollover accident involved an SUV and happened near Curtis Avenue.

Police blocked off Huntsville Road during morning rush hour to clear the wreck.

Police reported the wreck was cleared by 9 a.m.