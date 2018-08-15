Cameron Public Schools Closed Because Of Flooding

CAMERON, OK (KFSM) — Cameron Public Schools has told 5NEWS that schools will close Wednesday (Aug. 15) afternoon because of flooding.

Cameron Schools Superintendent John Long said that parts of the elementary school are flooded.

School officials are also concerned about bus routes on rural roads in the district.

Bus routes are running early to send students home, Long told 5NEWS.

Heavy rain today has caused flash flooding in parts of northeast Oklahoma.

5NEWS will have more information from Cameron Public Schools as it’s released.