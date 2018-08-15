× Carjacker Pursued By Police Believed To Be Amber Alert Suspect

CHESTER (KFSM) — Police are searching for a carjacking suspect last seen in the Chester area, who they believe may be connected with the Amber Alert issued Tuesday.

The suspect is said to be in a Ford pickup, possibly an F-150 or F-250, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Liz Chapman, public information officer with the Arkansas State Police, said their agency was involved in assisting Washington and Crawford counties. They believe the suspect may be Danny Trent Barrows, the suspect in the abduction of a 2-month-old baby for whom an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

The baby, Ivy Kay Barrows, was found safe after she was taken by Barrows near Winslow. According to police, Barrows was involved in an altercation with the baby’s mother, in which he allegedly beat her and stabbed her in the leg. He threatened to kill the infant and held a knife to her, then left the mother on the side of the road and took off with the baby.

The mother was treated and released from a nearby hospital. The baby was taken by a third party to Barrows’ mother’s house in Elkins and was later returned to her mother.

Police have been searching for Barrows ever since. He was believed to have been spotted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and was pursued.

Arkansas State Police has officers at every exit on Interstate 49 in Crawford County as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to 5NEWS crews on the scene.

Chapman confirmed a police chase took place on U.S. 71 north and that it included a carjacking.

Washington County, Crawford County, Arkansas State Police and U.S. Marshals are all involved in the pursuit and search at the moment.

Stay with 5NEWS for this breaking story.