Cave Springs Police Seek Burglary Suspect

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing power tools and golf clubs from a home on Pebble Beach Drive.

Cave Springs police said a man pulled up to the house about 1:49 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 13), walked into the garage and stole two power tools and a golf bag with 16 clubs.

Police said he put the stolen items in the back seat of his car and drove off.

Police believe the car is a gray 2008 Acura TL.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Jaycee Johncox at 479-685-1974.