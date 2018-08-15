Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing Teen, Possible Runaway

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department issued an alert on a teenager who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Ambrosha Shreve, 16, is believed to have run away from a residence in the area of Crossover and Zion roads in Fayetteville. Police believe she may be in that area staying at a residence, or she may be in southeast Springdale.

Shreve is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with short, blonde hair and blue eyes. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

Shreve was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Adidas” on it, blue jeans and white shoes. She may have changed into a gray tank top and black leggings.

Police believe Shreve may be in danger, and they are asking anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.