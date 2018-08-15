Flash Flooding Impacting Hay Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain has impacted many farmers in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Meteorologist Matt Standridge spoke with hay farmers in LeFlore County.

Rodney Wymare in Poteau says that it could take up to a week to dry up the hay fields. "We've had a lot of rain. It'll take a couple weeks before the fields will dry up, just to get over the ground with tractors. At my house it was flooded this morning when I got home. I had to get my muck boots just to keep from getting my feet wet. We got four inches since 7 o'clock."

Operations have been delayed. It may be September before hay farmers are able to get back into their fields to finish up hay season.

More rain is expected over the weekend, which may delay farmers even more. Covering the flash flooding where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.