Fort Smith Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday ( Aug 14.) at 11:30 p.m. in the area of North G Street, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Officers responded to the area between 17th and 18th street and located 25-year-old Trent Sanders who had a bullet wound in the back of his head.

Sanders was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice.

He is currently listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

You can also call Crime-Stoppers at 78-CRIME, any information leading to an arrest, in this case, may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.