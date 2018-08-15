Fort Smith Students Return To School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday (Aug. 15) morning for the first day of school.

The first day of school comes after voters approved a millage increase in May.

The funds from the increase are going toward a more than $120 million dollar improvement plan for schools district-wide.

One of the biggest parts of the project is safety and security. It will also include an expansion to career and technology programs and increasing classroom capacity.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said he is looking forward to the future of the district with the millage increase.

"It's just huge really, it's just this big vote of confidence from the communities of Barling and Fort Smith about the trajectory we've set for the school district through the vision 20/23 strategic planning process. So we're very excited to have these resources to put to good use on behalf of our kids," he said.